COUPLE IN PORN VIDEO WITH GOSPEL MUSIC IN THE BACKGROUND ARRESTED

Lusaka ~ Wed, 03 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have arrested a pharmacist and a dental assistant in connection with the obscene material which has been circulating on various social media platforms.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the suspects are working at a private hospital in Lusaka.

“The Zambia Police through the Cyber Crime Unit commenced investigations into a case of obscene material which was circulating on various social media platforms with gospel music playing in the background. Investigations into the matter led to the arrest of John Chewe aged 31, a Pharmacist and Angela Kapumba aged 24years, a dental Assistant both working at a private Hospital in Lusaka,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the duo had initially reported to Luckson Mapushi Police Post from where they obtained a Police report that on 19th of February 2021 between 02:00 hours and 05:00 hours, unknown people had broken into their motor vehicle and stole a phone which was containing the said video which was later circulated on various social media platforms without their knowledge.

Katongo stated that investigations revealed that there was no such incident involving the theft of the mobile phone in question and that the report given to police was aimed at distancing themselves from what was circulating on social media.

She stated that John Chewe and Angela Kapumba have been warned and cautioned for the offences of Production of Pornography Contrary to section 102(a)(b) of the Electronic and Communications Transaction Act no. 21 of 2009, Making a False Document contrary to section 344 , CAP 87, Uttering a false document contrary to section 352 of Cap 87 and Giving false information to a public officer contrary to section 125, CAP 87 of the Laws of Zambia

Mrs Katongo stated that the couple is detained in police custody yet to be charged with the subject offences and will appear in court soon.