PRESIDENT LUNGU, RUPIAH BANDA MOURN CHAMINUKA LODGE OWNER ANDREW SARDANIS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 03 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu and former President Rupiah Banda have expressed deep sadness and sorrow at the passing of businessman and freedom fighter Andrew Sardanis.

President Lungu stated that Mr Sardanis who passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, made significant contribution to the liberation struggle of Northern Rhodesia.

“I am also deeply saddened by the death of renowned Zambian businessman Mr. Andrew Sardanis who passed away on 28th February 2021. Mr. Sardanis made significant progress contribution to the liberation struggle of Northern Rhodesia, now Zambia and the development of business entities in the private sector,” President Lungu stated.

“On behalf of Government and the people of Zambia, we say thank you for all that Mr. Sardanis meant to us as a people. Accept our heartfelt condolences to the Sardanis family and the Chaminuka Nature and Wildlife Reserve.”

And Mr Banda has stated today that news of Mr Sardanis’ passing came as a great shock to him.

”The news of the passing of your loved one, my dear elder brother, colleague and comrade in the arms in the fight of Zambia’s independence, the late Andrew Sardanis has come as a great shock to me. Indeed, it is an irreplaceable loss not only for the family but the nation, especially the young generation of our great country. I say this, because I have known Mr Andrew Sardanis for long time personally, having met him in person when I was serving at the National Agricultural marketing board (NAMBOARD), As a general Manger. Previous to this, I had known Mr Sardanis as a great freedom fighter alongside Mr Simon Zukas. As one might imagine having a white European fighting against colonialism, hand in hand with us black people to achieve independence was remarkable indeed and might I add: a source of great inspiration to myself and fellow young freedom fighter during the struggle,” Mr Banda said.

“Mr Sardanis, also distinguished himself as a great author, especially on the subject of all matters of national development in Zambia, which clearly shows how much he loved his adopted country. I would, therefore strongly recommend to our young people in this country to endeavour to read his books, as repletes with information that should help unite Zambians as he himself, fought for unity for all Zambians. May his soul rest internal peace.”