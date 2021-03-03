UPND ALLIANCE SPOKESPERSON LESLIE CHIKUSE ARRESTED FOR SELLING PROPERTY TO MORE THAN THREE PEOPLE

Lusaka ~ Wed, 03 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Lusaka have detained opposition Republican Progressive Party leader Mr Leslie Chikuse in connection with the offence of obtaining money by false pretences and selling of property to more than three people.

Mr. Chikuse, who is also UPND Alliance spokesperson, is accused of fraudulently obtaining money from some Indians and Zambians.

He is He detained at Woodlands police station.

When reached for confirmation, Zambia Police Service spokesperson Mrs. Esther Katongo confirmed the arrest but refered queries to Lusaka Province police commissioner Mr Lackson Lungu.

“Kindly call the Police Commissioner. I don’t have full details but it is true that he is in police custody,” Mrs Katongo said.