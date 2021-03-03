Yaluma Donates 50 bags of Fertilizer to Chitimukulu

Malole Member of Parliament Christopher Yaluma has donated 25 kilograms x 50 bags of fertilizer to Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of Mungwi District.

Yaluma who is Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry apologized for having delivered the inputs late.

He said the inputs are to help the chief who has been so passionate about agricultural activities in his chiefdom.

And Yaluma has updated the traditional leader on a number of developmental projects government has embarked on among them upgrading to roads, construction of schools, Health facilities among others.

Yaluma said about 1000 kilometers of roads will be upgraded with finding from the World Bank.

He said that government is also putting up streetlights in most busy roads as a means of curtailing criminal activities perpetrated in the night.

Meanwhile, Chief Chitimukulu is happy with government’s response in addressing issues affecting people.

He said the increase in the number of beneficiaries under social cash transfer has brought a lot of smiles on the many people in the district.

Chief Chitimukulu said government is doing well to support the vulnerable even through the distribution of relief food.