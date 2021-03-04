OVER 300 DITCH UPND IN MALOLE, JOIN PF

Mungwi ~ Thur, 04 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

More than 300 members of the United Party for National Development UPND in Malole Constituency have defected to the Patriotic Front.

The members who were led by Former UPND Mungwi District Coordinator Emmanuel Mulenga have been received in the ruling party by Malole Member of Parliament Christopher Yaluma.

Mr. Mulenga said he and the group have decided to join the Patriotic Front because it is accommodative and is delivering as per campaign promises.

He stated that the UPND has nothing to offer and members will continue to leave because of lacking direction.

Mr. Mulenga has since urged the ruling party to use him and his group because they are determined to ensure President Edgar Lungu wins the next elections.

“They cannot win these elections because they have no strategy…look at the Patriotic Front at least when they talk we see what they are doing that’s why we have joined them,” Mr. Mulenga told a gathering.

He further urged others remaining in the UPND to also leave stating that they are just worsting their time.

Meanwhile, Mr. Yaluma has welcomed the defectors and urged the party structures in Mungwi District to work closely with the new members.

He said those that have defected have done well to do so because the ruling party will work with everyone in improving the lives of the people.

Mr. Yaluma indicated that those still in the UPND have a chance to join the winning group adding that being in opposition for another five years won’t be easy.

But UPND Mungwi District Chairman has charged that Mr. Mulenga was expelled from the party two months ago.

Mr. Sinkala wondered why Mr. Mulenga is claiming to be UPND when he was ejected from the party for meddling with the PF.