CHINA’S SUNDA GROUP ACTUALISES ZAMBIAN INVESTMENTS

Lusaka ~ Thur, 04 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Sunda Group of Companies of China has actualized its investment in Zambia with the construction of two factories for ceramic tiles and baby diapers at an estimated total cost of US$110 million.

The two factories are located in the Lusaka South Multi Facility Economic Zone (LS-MFEZ) with US$100 million invested in a tile factory and US$10 million in the baby diaper factory respectively.

The tile factory which will produce tiles under the brand name Twyford is expected to commence production in April,2021 while the baby diaper factory will begin production in June, 2021 under the brand name Softcare.

The tile factory under Keda Zambia Ceramics Company Limited is a joint venture between Sunda Group and Keda Industrial Group while the baby diaper factory under Sunda Industrial Zambia Company Limited is wholly owned by Sunda Group.

During the meeting between the Zambia Consulate General and Sunda Group held on 2nd March, 2021, Mr. Daniel Wang, Vice President of Sunda Group stated that the investment by Sunda Group has already created 500 jobs for Zambian nationals in the construction phase and is expected to create 1500 jobs once production begins.

He further stated that the Group will utilize 95 percent locally sourced inputs in the production of ceramic tiles thereby promoting value addition and creating an estimated 2,000 indirect jobs.

Mr Wang pledged to support Zambia’s industrialization and value addition agenda as the Group will undertake more business ventures in the country.

Consul General at the Consulate General of the Republic of Zambia in Guangzhou Daniel Chisenga thanked Sunda Group for actualizing its investment in Zambia.

Mr Chisenga noted that the investment gives impetus for Zambia’s economic diplomacy, a strategy under which Missions abroad are tasked to attract foreign private investment thereby contributing to Zambia’s industrialization agenda.

The Consulate General of the Republic of Zambia in Guangzhou identified Sunda Group as a potential investor back in 2019 through its investment promotion programme.

The Group has since undertaken several business visits to Zambia to conduct market research and begun construction works of its two factories in Zambia in early 2020.