IBA Backs Cyberbullying Bill

The Independent Broadcasting Authority has backed government’s efforts aimed at stopping cyber bullying, fake news, online rumours and general internet abuse.

Authority Board Chairperson, Mabel Mung’omba has cautioned broadcasting stations to be careful in the manner they use online platforms as sources of information.

“The Authority is concerned about incidents of cyber bullying, fake news, online rumours and general internet abuse which are on the rise and there is need to curtail such unfortunate trends. The IBA further notes that traditional media unlike social media platforms, have instituted gate-keeping processes/mechanisms designed to preserve the integrity of the content channelled to public. We wish to encourage all broadcasting stations that utilise the internet, to do so in a professional manner and adhere to the same guidelines that they follow when they write news for the traditional media” she said.

Ms. Mung’omba, has noted with concern that most of the victims of these attacks are women, girls and children who may not have the means of defending themselves.

“The Independent Broadcasting Authority wishes to support the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill, 2021 which seeks to among other things, provide for cyber security in the Republic, protection of persons against cybercrime, child online protection, and facilitate identification, declaration and protection of critical information infrastructure.The Authority is concerned about incidents of cyber bullying, fake news, online rumours and general internet abuse which are on the rise and there is need to curtail such unfortunate trends” she added.

She says the authority acknowledges the sensitisation campaign and walk from Lusaka to Livingstone by Captain Thokozile Muwamba and others, which was aimed at sensitising and creating public awareness against cyber bullying, fake news, online rumours and general internet abuse.