CHANDA PROMISES TO TURN KANCHIBIYA INTO AN AGRIBUSINESS INVESTMENT DESTINATION

Kanchibiya ~ Fri, 05 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PF Media Director and Kanchibiya Constituency aspiring candidate Sunday Chilufya Chanda is ready to apply for adoption as the ruling party’s candidate for the Kanchibiya Parliamentary seat in the August 12 elections.

Mr Chanda, who has been working on the ground in Kanchibiya for over 10 years sharing his “Twime, Tukule” model of development inspired by Nehemiah 2:18, is ready to reposition Kanchibiya as an agribusiness investment destination not just in Muchinga Province but nationally.

“I am running because I believe Kanchibiya deserves better, must get better and shall get better – reigniting that unity of purpose and creating our own economy using the God-given resources, and working with their Royal Highnesses, the local authority, civil servants, small scale farmers, women and youth groups, Kanchibiya will transition into an economically viable district.

It’s not politics as usual. It’s development politics that are calling me to Kanchibiya”, he said.

“People have been asking – ‘can anything good come out of Kanchibiya?’ We are here to answer that question with a resounding YES! Kanchibiya will become a Local Economic Development success story – ‘uwafitala akaimwena'”, Mr. Chanda stated.

The Patriotic Front put out an advert for interested members to apply to be adopted to stand as Members of Parliament, Mayors, Council Chairpersons and Councillors in Central, Muchinga, Copperbelt, Eastern, Northern, Luapula and Muchinga Provinces.