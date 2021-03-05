SCAMMERS BUSTED! EX ZNS MAJOR AND EX COP SWINDLE OVER 300 YOUTHS SEEKING JOBS

Kabwe ~ Thur, 04 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A former Zambia National Service (ZNS) Major identified as a unwell Chipoya and ex police officer John Mutale have been arrested in Kabwe for swindling over three hundred (300) youths who were seeking recruitment into the service.

The amount of money involved is in excess of K400,000.

The duo, fired from government for such acts, were under investigation by the Zambia Police Service after several complaints from young people they duped and promised to help them get recruited into police and ZNS.

The youths were made to pay varying amounts and promised that they would be helped to get recruited into ZNS and police in the last recruitment exercise.

But none of the youths that paid colossal amounts of money to Maj Chipoya and Inspector Mutale got recruited, our investigations have revealed.

He made them pay between K1,000 and K5,000 and the scam was only discovered after the last recruitment when a group of youths lodged a complaint with ZNS in Kabwe.

However, it has been established that his release was influenced by the ZNS command that felt his continued detention was a dent on the service.

On his part, Inspector Mutale was promising recruitment into the police service, investigation documents seen by the Zambia Reports have revealed.

The jobless youths duped by Maj Chipoya and Mr Mutale have been camped in Kabwe demanding refunds, which may not come through.

They have so far been charged with obtaining money by false pretenses, Central Province Commissioner of Police Chola Katanga has confirmed.

Mr Katanga said the suspects acted together with two others still in hiding.

“Maj Chipoya was arrested on March 1, 2021, while Insp Mutale was arrested yesterday morning at around 11:00hrs,” he has revealed.

Mr Katanga has advised job seekers especially during the the current Zambia Police recruitment exercise against falling prey to scammers as government does not work with middlemen during recruitments.