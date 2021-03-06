2 BOYS DROWN IN PETAUKE

Petauke ~ Sat, 06 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Two boys have drowned in Chief Mumbi’s area in Petauke District.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu said the boys who are both aged eight years drowned around 08:00 hours on Thursday.

Mr Lungu said police received a report from Moses Mwanza of Mchekeni village.

“It is alleged to have occurred between 03/03/21 at 11:00hrs and 04/03/21 07:00hrs at Mchekeni village Chief Mumbi, District Petauke. Moses Mwanza aged 59 of V/Mchekeni C/Mumbi reported that his two grandsons namely Alefa Phiri aged 8 and Dennis Mwanza also aged 8 both of the above address drowned in Chende River,” he said.

Mr Lungu said brief facts are that on 3rd March (Wednesday) at 11:00hrs, both deceaseds left their home and went to Chende River to swim but they never went back home.

He said the bodies were found floating on Chende river on Thursday.

Mr Lungu said police visited the scene and retrieved both bodies of the deceased.

He said an inspection was conducted on both bodies and no physical injuries were observed.

Mr Lungu said the people were advised to bury as no foul play is suspected.