PRESIDENT LUNGU ASKS CHURCH TO HELP FIGHT CORRUPTION

Lusaka ~ Sat, 06 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has appealed to the church to join hands with the government in its fight corruption and gender based violence.

Speaking this morning during the 20th anniversary celebration at Bible Gospel Church in Africa (BIGOCA) in Matero, President Lungu said the fight against corruption has not yielded the desired results because those engaged in the vice are pretentiously championing the fight.

He called for the revision of the fight against corruption in Zambia.

President Lungu also urged the youths and women to form cooperatives to benefit from government empowerment initiatives.

And Bible Gospel Church in Africa Overseer Archbishop Peter Ndhlovu thanked the Head of State for gracing his church’s anniversary celebration.

Bishop Ndhlovu urged President Lungu to be strong and courageous as he executes his leadership mandate.