PRESIDENT LUNGU SPEARHEADS CONSTRUCTION OF 16 MINI-HOSPITALS ON THE COPPERBELT

Kitwe ~ Sat, 06 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has spearheaded the construction of 14 Mini-Hospitals and 2 District Level 1 Hospitals on the Copperbelt Province.

Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda, who is on the Copperbelt to officiate at the Ground Breaking events for the health facilities, has said the development is unprecedented.

Dr. Chanda added that the pro-poor Patriotic Front (PF) Government, under the able stewardship of His Excellency, President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, is resolved to attaining Universal Health Coverage for all Zambians, Leaving No One Behind.

The 16 Health Facilities are part of the 115 Mini – Hospitals and 5 Level 1 Hospitals being constructed across the country, supported by the United Kingdom Export Finance at a total cost of USD 300 million.

Dr. Chanda, who was accompanied by Patriotic Front Copperbelt Chairperson Nathan Chanda, Kitwe District commissioner Chileshe Bweupe and Kamfinsa Member of Parliament Eulario Musonda, said this today when he officiated at the Ground Breaking Ceremony for the upgrading of Chimwemwe Clinic to District Level Hospital as well as Kawama, Buchi, Kamitondo and Zamtan Clinics to Mini – Hospitals.

He said one of the key pillars to achieving Universal Health Coverage was to reduce the distances people cover to access health services, by bringing health services as close to people’s homes as possible.

The Minister noted that the Health Facilities will include staff accommodation, equipment for the Hospitals and training of members of staff.

The Health Minister also announced that to date, 32 out of the 115 Mini – Hospitals have been completed and operational, while 46 sites were under construction, with 37 sites whose works were yet to commence.

He reiterated Government’s commitment to improving availability of safe and efficacious drugs and medical supplies in Health

Facilities.

The works are being undertaken by NMS Infrastructure Limited.

And NMS Director of Business Development – sub-Saharan Africa, Alistair Johnston, said the works will be done over a period of 2 years.

This is according to a statement issued by Ministry of Health public relations officer Amos Zulu.