INDIAN INVESTOR TO BUILD AGRICULTURE UNIVERSITY IN ZAMBIA

Lusaka ~ Sun, 07 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

ZAMBIA’S High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga says an Indian investor has pledged to build a specialised agriculture university in Zambia at an initial cost of US$1 Million.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said Banyan Impex Private Limited Director J.M. Patel will travel to Zambia on 15th March 2021 with a view of starting the registration process of the investment in Zambia.

She said this when Texila University- Lusaka Representative Jesvin Pradeep Kumar paid a courtesy on her in New Delhi, India.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said Zambia High Commission in India is proud of Texila American University Lusaka, which has roots from India, as it took a bold step to invest in Zambia and was currently doing well.

She said over 500 Zambians were currently in Indian universities and praised Texila American University for taking the investment to Zambia to lessen costs.

The High Commissioner said Zambia is one of the best investment destinations in Africa, after ranking 4th Most Peaceful Country in Africa, according to the 2020 Global Peace Index.

Mrs. Kapijimpanga said investors should target Zambia’s energy, manufacturing, construction, tourism and agriculture sectors as prioritised by President Edgar Lungu.

And Texila University Lusaka Representative Jesvin Pradeep Kumar said investing in Zambia was the best decision as the university caters for Zambians, countries in Africa and one student from America.

This is contained in a statement made available by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in India Bangwe Naviley Chisenga.