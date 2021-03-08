GOVT BEGINS CONSTRUCTION OF MINI-HOSPITALS IN NDOLA’S JACARANDA, KALOKO, KATONDO AND CHIPULUKUSU AREAS



Ndola ~ Mon, 08 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Over 300,000 residents of Ndola’s Jacaranda Villa, Kaloko, Katondo and Chipulukusu areas will soon be accessing health services closer to them.

This follows the Ground Breaking ceremonies for the construction of Jacaranda Villa District Hospital, Mapalo Mini – Hospital in Chipulukusu and the upgrading of Kaloko and Katondo Clinics to Mini – Hospitals.

Health Minister Jonas Chanda, who officiated at the events, said Jacaranda Villa will be the first District Hospital, servicing the population south of Ndola District, with a catchment population of over 100,000 people, while Kaloko, Katondo and Mapalo Mini – Hospitals have a combined catchment population of over 200,000 people.

Dr. Chanda was accompanied by Ndola Central Member of Parliament, who is also Youth, Sport and Child Development Minister, Emmanuel Mulenga, Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary, Bright Nundwe, Luanshya Mayor, Nathan Chanda, Ndola Mayor, Amon Chisenga, Ndola District Commissioner, Anthony Katongo and officials from the Ministry of Health.

The Health Minister explained that the move will help decongest the Ndola Teaching Hospital, which he said services other provinces like North Western.

He noted that Government under President Edgar Lungu, believes in equal distribution of development.

Meanwhile, Ndola Central Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Mulenga, said Government was delivering its promises to shorten distances that people cover to access health services, as part of Universal Health Coverage.

And Copperbelt Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe explained that with the absence of health facilities, it was impossible for the country to reach the apex of development.

This is according to a statement issued by Ministry of Health public relations officer Amos Zulu.