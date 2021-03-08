NEWBORN BABY STOLEN AT LEWANIKA HOSPITAL WHILE ITS MOTHER WAS IN DEEP SLEEP



Mongu ~ Mon, 08 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Mongu are investigating a report of child stealing alleged to have occurred on 07th March, 2021 at 1100 hours at Lewanika General Hospital.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that female adult Nalucha Nyama aged 56 of Kalabo District also of Shishekano village in Chief Nalubutu of Kalabo District reported on behalf of her DAUGHTER Mebelo Nalucha aged 32 of the same abode who delivered on 06th March, 2021 that her child was stolen by unknown person whilst her mother was in deep sleep.

She stated that police have instituted investigations in the matter and appealed to members of the public with information that could be helpful in bringing the suspect to book to report to the nearest police station.