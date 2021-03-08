IT’S SAD THAT WOMEN CONTINUE TO EXPERIENCE SOCIAL BARRIERS IN LEADERSHIP – ECL



Lusaka ~ Mon, 08 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu says government is committed to coordinating the implementation of various gender mainstreaming and empowerment interventions to ensure women and girls’ rights are promoted and protected.

Speaking during the commemoration of this year’s International Women’s Day which is themed “Women in Leadership: Achieving An Equal Future in a COVID-19 World,” President Lungu said it is sad that women have continued to experience social barriers to participate in leadership and decision making despite government efforts to promote gender equality.

The Head of State said women are the change agents orienting other women and girls to aim high.

“Women, are the change agents orienting other women and girls to aim high, to dream and aspire for leadership positions, to know that they are part of the development process able to take up any vocation, political and profession they so desire without feeling intimidated. I now challenge the men to join forces with the women who have been in the forefront of ensuring that the rights, capabilities and responsibilities of all the family members are respected and reinforced,” he said.

“Let us all play a role in instilling good behavior in our children for them to grow into being responsible adults in the future. Despite government efforts to promote gender equality, I am saddened by the fact that women continue to experience social barriers to participate in leadership and decision making. We need to uphold women’s rights and fully leverage the potential of women leadership in our efforts to achieve our set development agenda. To this effect, my government through the ministry of gender will continue to coordinate the implementation of various gender mainstreaming and empowerment interventions to ensure women and girls’ rights are promoted and protected.”

President Lungu said his government has come up with 50:50 land allocation policy being implemented by the ministry of Lands and Natural resources and agricultural development and value chain enhancement programme, among others, aimed at empowering women.

He said his government is also implementing programmes that promote girls’ and women’s education through provision of scholarships to vulnerable women and girls, including child marriage survivors with support from the World Bank and the governments of India, Brazil and South Africa.

The President added that government is also implementing programmes to fight sexual and gender based violence, supported by the European Union and the United Nations joint programme on gender based violence with support from Ireland and Sweden.

Meanwhile, President Lungu has commended women for playing a critical role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As I conclude, I wish to once again remind the nation of our theme for this year; ‘women in leadership: achieving an equal future in a covid-19 world.’ Let us learn to appreciate the leadership role that women play in the development process of our country and more importantly, the key role they continue to play in the fight against covid-19 pandemic. My government commits to continue working together with our cooperating partners, other stakeholders in uplifting the status of women and girls and enhancing their participation in the development of our country,” he said.

The President also alluded to the fact that most of the countries making strides in the fight against the deadly pandemic are led by women.

“The commemoration of the international women’s day this year, comes at a time when the whole world is battling with the covid-19 pandemic. Most of our women and girls in our communities continue to stand at the front lines of health care provision and care giving for Covid-19 affected persons and in enforcing covid-19 prevention measures in our homes. This clearly shows that women and girls continue to carry the burden of care giving in times of disease outbreaks and calamity,” he said.

“Globally, the majority of the countries that have been more successful in stemming the tide of the covid-19 pandemic, and responding to its health and broader socio-economic impacts, are headed by women. The United Nations has highlighted examples of seven women heads of government who have done well in the fight against covid-19 namely, Denmark, Ethiopia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, new Zealand and Slovakia.”