VANDALS STEAL CABLES FROM ZESCO TRANSFORMER IN NYIMBA



Nyimba ~ Mon, 08 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Vandals have stolen cables in Nyimba from a transformer which feeds Visimumba Secondary School, Lupala Primary School and surrounding areas in Nyimba Eastern Province.

Zesco spokesperson Mr. Henry Kapata who has confirmed the theft says the power company is on the ground working to restore supply.

“Nyimba is a small District for someone to get away with such a crime, we need the community to be very vigilant and help us when ever the see suspicious people near our installation,” he said.