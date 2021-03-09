27-YEAR-OLD EX-CONVICT ARRESTED IN CHIPATA OVER BURGLARY AND THEFT

Chipata ~ Tue, 09 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Chipata have arrested an ex-convict and recovered stolen items worth over K100 000.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu named the suspect as Promise Mwelwa 27 of Kapata compound.

Mr Lungu said Mwelwa who completed his sentence in September last year led police to the recovery of various items ranging from household goods to electronic gadgets.

He appealed to members of the public who could have lost goods to check at the police station.

Mr Lungu said the city of Chipata has been experiencing theft and burglary cases.

He said police instituted investigations into these cases and this led to the arrest of Mwelwa.