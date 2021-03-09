PLEASE BE PATIENT, GOVT WILL EMPLOY YOU, HEALTH PS TELLS UNEMPLOYED DOCTORS

Lusaka ~ Tue, 09 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Ministry of Health permanent secretary for technical services Dr Kennedy Malama says the ministry has been given treasury authority to recruit 395 health workers, including doctors.

In a statement issued today after meeting representatives of the 400 doctors seeking employment in the public service, Dr Malama, who was accompanied by the other permanent secretary in the ministry, urged the doctors to be patient as the matter of recruitment of health workers, including doctors, was a priority to government and will continue receiving attention.

“The doctors were making enquiries when the government of the republic of Zambia through the ministry of health will employ them. The doctors were updated that the ministry of Health has received treasury authority to recruit 395 health workers and this included doctors. However, from this treasury authority it was not possible to employ all the 400 doctors at once. It was highlighted that recruitment is done in phases depending on the availability of funds,” Dr Malama stated.

He stated that it was highlighted that government was resolved to ensuring that the inadequate human resource for health in various health facilities was addressed.

Dr Malama stated that between 2017 to date government had recruited 24,480 health workers which included doctors adding that government will continue building on this.

He stated that the meeting was held in a cordial manner and the ministry appreciated the response from the representatives of the doctors.