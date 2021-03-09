TERRA METALS SUES ZAMSORT DEMANDING $5.8 MILLION FOR SHARES SOLD TO ANOTHER INVESTOR

Lusaka ~ Tue, 09 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Terra Metals Limited and its shareholders have sued Zamsort Limited demanding payment of US$5,889,407 in respect of their shares sold to another investor.

According to a statement of claim filed in the Kabwe High Court, the plaintiffs, Terra Metals Limited, a company in the business of mining and such associated ventures, and Mumena Mushinge, Brian Chisala and Katambi Bulawayo, who were shareholders, are demanding payment of US$5,889,407 or in default of payment, full restitution of their 53 per cent ordinary fully paid shares in Zamsort Limited which were granted to the new shareholders.

The plaintiffs stated that in 2015, Terra Metals had 4,950,000 shareholding in Zamsort Limited while Bulawayo had 50,000.

The plaintiffs stated that about the same period, Chisala had 500 shares in Terra Metals while Bulawayo and Mushinge had 200 and 4,300 shares respectively.

They stated that the defendant was at the material time holder of small scale mining licence number 8248-HQ-SML and mineral prospecting licence 19906-HQ-LPL in respect of a mineral tenement commonly known as Kalaba Mine in North Western Province.

The plaintiffs stated that Kalaba Mine is still of good and bankable mineralisation and thus attractive and of interest to mining investors.

The plaintiffs stated that in 2014 to 2015, the defendant encountered financial and operational challenges whereby, its shareholders agreed and decided to raise capital by borrowing from the financial markets or by sale of their shares to intending and willing external investors.

“The plaintiffs in pursuit of the defendant’s agenda to raise capital aforesaid instructed its then chairman, Robert Penny, to identify and engage such corporations and persons as would be interested to invest into the defendant by way of outright purchase of shares therein/or provision of credit lines or loans. The said chairman in turn, inter alia enlisted the services of one Fiona Penny to solicit for and draw such investment into the defendant company,” the statement of claim further read.

The plaintiffs added that in or about February 2015, an outside company called Ortac Resources Limited (ORL), was introduced to them as an intending potential investor into the defendant company.

The plaintiffs stated that by letter dated March 27, 2015, from ORL to Zamsort Limited and Terra Metals, an exclusivity agreement was entered into between the parties.

“Consequent to the said exclusivity agreement, the defendant and ORL on or about 30th March, 2015 entered into and signed a Call Option Agreement whereby the defendant issued secured convertible loan notes in the aggregate amount of US$600,000 to ORL. In consideration of a loan in the said sum of US$600,000 advanced by ORL to the defendant subject to the terms and conditions therein as well as in the Convertible Loan Note Instrument contained,” they stated.

The plaintiffs added that in the second Call Option Agreement, only US$394,000 was advanced to the defendant.

“The plaintiffs avow that the convertible loan notes in essence were a percentage of their shares in Zamsort pledged as security in ORL, for repayment of the monies advanced to Zamsort,” they stated.

The plaintiffs added that it was a term and condition of the Call Option Agreements that upon ORL exercising its conversion option, the loan notes under the agreements were respectively going to convert into 10.7 per cent and 8.6 per cent of the fully paid ordinary shares in the defendant company.

They further stated that the conversion would thus denote into ORL acquiring 19.34 per cent of the fully paid ordinary shares of the defendant, belonging to the plaintiffs.

The plaintiffs argue that the conversion for all intents and purposes were legally and effectively a sale of the said shares by them to ORL for the consideration of US$900,000.

They further explained that because of the much needed recapitalisation of the defendant company, and pursuant to the exclusivity agreements, the purchase consideration for their shares was not paid to them but was invested into Zamsort.

“At the time, it was agreed that the said purchase consideration in due course was be repaid to the plaintiffs as owners of the shares that were sold and transferred to ORL, by way of convertible loan notes,” the claim further read.

And the plaintiff stated that a second investor, Kopara Investments Limited, was identified and introduced to the shareholders and directors of Zamsort for purposes of buying equity or shares in the defendant company.

The plaintiffs stated that Kopara by its associated entities and persons, Bay Bridge Trading, Supa Properties, AV Marketing and Distributors and Patel Arunbbai between June 21, 2015 and October 11, 2016, made various investment payments into the operations and other purposes of the defendant company all aggregating to the total of US$4,320,000.00.

It was stated that a third investor came on board with US$575,407 and by reason of the sale of shares by the plaintiffs, a total of US$5,889,407.00 was directly paid to the defendant or invested towards its various purposes and non of that money was paid to the plaintiffs as the owners of the shares that were sold or diluted.

The plaintiffs stated that it was discussed and agreed with Penny that Zamsort would pay the plaintiffs all the money received from the investors that was invested in the defendant company.

They added that they started demanding for payment of the money in 2018 but the defendant has failed to pay them.

The plaintiffs stated that they instructed their lawyers, G.M Legal Practitioners, to demand for repayment which the firm did on December 10, 2019 but the defendant deliberately ignored to respond to it.

The plaintiffs stated that Zamsort and its new shareholders who acquired their shares have unjustly been enriched.