Zambia Headed Home after CAF Cancels U17 AFCON Due to Covid-19 Threat

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has cancelled the Total Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations that was scheduled to kickoff this weekend with some teams already in Morocco.

CAF announced in a terse press statement that the tournament had been cancelled after an emergency meeting with the host nation that raised concerns over the covid-19 threat and visa delays.

The Zambia under-17 national team is already in Rabat ahead of the tournament where they are in Group A alongside Morocco, Ivory Coast and Uganda.

“The Committee was made aware of the constraints faced by some of the participating member associations as well as the host country including the fact that the coronavirus pandemic continues to present significant challenges for the organization of international sporting events,” read the CAF statement on the cancellation of the tournament.

Countries already in Morocco are Ivory Coast, Senegal, Tanzania and Uganda while South Africa is on the way to the tournament.

In 2015 Morocco pulled out of hosting the Africa Cup of Nations at the last minute citing the Ebola threat.