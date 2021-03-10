CHIEF MADZIMAWE DISSOLVES 58 CHILD MARRIAGES

Lusaka ~ Wed, 10 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Chief Madzimawe of the Ngoni people is Kasenengwa District has dissolved a total of 58 child marriages between the year 2019 and 2020 alone.

ZANIS reports that that Chief Madzimawe disclosed in an interview that he dissolved 19 child marriages last year while the previous year, he had a record of 39 early marriages dissolved.

The traditional leader has also bemoaned the high number of teenage pregnancies being recorded in his chiefdom.

He said that a total of 43 teenage pregnancies were recorded in 2020 compared to 22 in 2019.

Chief Madzimawe said he is not pleased with the current statistics of teen pregnancies that his chiefdom has continued to record despite some sensitisation programs he has continued to carry out.

However, Chief Madzimawe has declared that he is not going to relent but enhance counselling activities especially among the adolescents and youths to make sure that the cases are reduced by the end of the year.

‘’I am not happy with the current statistics of teen pregnancies that my chiefdom has continued to record. We will enhance sensitisation activities but now targeting the affected group, adolescents and youths, so that the cases can be reduced this year,’’ he said.

The traditional leader said the closure of schools last year for months due to the outbreak of COVID 19 could have also contributed to the high number of teen pregnancies recorded in his chiefdom.

Meanwhile, Young Women Christian Association (YWCA) Eastern Province Coordinator Dorothy Ndhlovu has commended Chief Madzimawe for the role he has continued to play in the fight against early marriages.

However, Mrs Ndhlovu observed that the high cases of teenage pregnancies recorded in Madzimawe chiefdom should be investigated further.

She noted that due to sensitisation, parents have stopped forcing their children into early marriages as they know it is illegal, hence the increase in the number of teen pregnancies and a reduction in early marriages.

‘’The high cases of teen pregnancies that have been recorded in Chief Madzimawe’s area should be analysed further. We think this could be attributed to sensitisation programs and parents have realised that it is illegal to marry off underage children hence the reduction in early marriages and an increase in teen pregnancies,” she said.

Mrs Ndhlovu further said one of the golden rules in the fight against COVID 19 is staying home hence young people should utilise that time to study and not involve themselves in sexual activities that may ruin their future.