CHIPATA MAN ATTEMPTS TO RAPE MARRIED WOMAN, SNAPS HER BEADS

Chipata ~ Wed, 10 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Chipata have arrested a 30-year-old man for attempting to rape a married woman whom he undressed and snapped her traditional beads.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu confirmed the arrest of Ramagegzy Daka of Chidyera area in Chief Chinyaku’s area.

Mr Lungu stated the suspect attempted to rape the complainant when her husband, who works as a security guard, had gone for work.

“Brief facts of the matter are that on Saturday,06/03/2021 at about 16:00 hrs her husband left for work as a night guard at INVEST TRUST BANK under Anderson Security Company. She then retired to bed at about 1900hrs and at about 2200hrs, she heard someone knocking at the door of the house. She then asked who the person was but did not answer back. Later, he forced the door open and entered the house forcefully. The victim tried to push him backwards and managed to run away. The perpetrator then gave a chase after the woman and managed to catch her and immediately pulled her down and further managed to undress her and tore her traditional beads in the process,” he stated.

Mr Lungu stated that the woman was only rescued by members of the public when she shouted for help.

“Seeing that the rapist was so serious to have unlawful carnal knowledge of her, she shouted for help whilst she was busy struggling with him. The rapist also bite the woman with his teeth all over the body in an effort to weaken her and essentially overpower her. During this process, the members of the public heard the cries and came out of their homes to rescue the victim. They found him on top of the woman, struggling, wanting to have carnal knowledge of her. They immediately apprehended him and reported the matter to the Section Chairman within the Area. The suspect was then taken to Chipata Central Police Station where he was subsequently detained in Police custody for the subject offence,” Mr Lungu stated.