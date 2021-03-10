CYBER BILL IS MEANT TO PROTECT THE CITIZENS, ASSURES KAFWAYA



Lusaka ~ Wed, 10 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya has said the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill is meant to protect citizens from criminals intending to commit crimes using the cyber space.

The Lunte Member of Parliament said when he featured on 5FM’s ‘Burning Issue’ programme in Lusaka that the Bill is not meant to disadvantage anyone.

Mr Kafwaya called on Zambians to take interest to understand the contents of the laws that are enacted.

The Bill has passed through all the stages and now awaits Presidential assent to be enacted into law.

“Parliament process on Cybercrimes and Cybersecurity Bill is finished and just waiting for Presidential assent to enact it into law. The Bill if enacted into law is not meant to disadvantage anyone but aiming at criminals with intention to commit crimes using the cyber space,” he said.

“We would like to thank all the people who tendered their support to the cybercrimes and security bill because they want a safe environment for Zambians to transact safely on the cyber space.”

And the lawmaker has dispelled allegations that government is intending to switch off the internet ahead of this year’s general elections.

Mr Kafwaya noted that everything in the country is politicized including the enactment of laws.

He accused the opposition of opposing everything because they don’t want development to be attributed to President Lungu and the PF Government.

“Everything in this country is politicized so that Zambians are meant to believe that government is not doing anything and we will not sit back because of people who don’t want to see development. We are used to the same tricks by the opposition because they don’t want development to be attributed to President Lungu. Development is not for PF and President Lungu but for the people of Zambia,” he said.