Four Nabbed in Solwezi for Operating Pharmacy Illegally

Four people of Solwezi District in North-Western Province have been arrested for operating a pharmacy without a Certificate of Registration contrary to the medicines and allied substances Act of 2013.

These quartet comprise Joe Kayombo, male aged 46, Funwell Kabisha, male aged 53, Betty Mangimela, female aged 45 and Priscovia Chisanga, female aged 35 years.

The four have since been detained at Kyawama Police Station and will appear in court soon.

The incident occurred during a surveillance aimed at curbing sale of medicines and allied substances from unregistered premises undertaken by the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority in collaboration with inspectors from the Zambia Drug Enforcement Commission and the Zambia Police.

This statement was issued by ZAMRA senior public officer, Mrs. Christabel Mutale Iliamupu.