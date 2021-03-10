SACCORD HAPPY WITH POLICE’S ASSURANCE THAT AUGUST ELECTION WILL BE PEACEFUL

Lusaka ~ Wed, 10 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has welcomed the assurance of peace by the Zambia Police Service during this year’s election period.

This follows the launch of the Electoral Security Plan devised to contribute to the country’s peace in the run up and after the August 12, 2021 general elections.

SACCORD Executive Director Boniface Cheembe said that proactiveness in placing adequate measures to contribute to peace by the Service before, during, and after general elections is the kind of message Zambians desire.

“The Southern African Centre for the Constructive Resolution of Disputes (SACCORD) has taken note and welcomes the assurance of peace by the Zambia Police Service (ZPS) through the Deputy Inspector General of Police for Operations, Ms Charity Katanga,” Mr Cheembe said.

“The proactiveness in placing adequate measures to contribute to peace by the ZPS before, during, and after the 2021 general elections is the kind of message and feedback that the people of Zambia and other stakeholders involved in Zambia’s electoral process desire.”

He said the efforts will ensure that the Police Service and the electorates are on the same page where the maintenance of peace is concerned and thereby minimize any possible suspicions that may exist.

“The recently launched Electoral Security Plan devised to contribute to the country’s peace in the lead up and after the 2021 general elections needs to be popularized among the electorates. The popularization effort will ensure that the ZPS and the electorate are on the same page where the maintenance of peace is concerned and thereby minimize any possible suspicions that may exist,” Mr Cheembe said.