MICHO Names 23 Locals for Algeria Clash…awaits foreign players

Chipolopolo coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has summoned 23 local players for the second week of preparations for the back-to-back Cameroon 2021 (to be played in 2022) Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria and Zimbabwe.

Micho has maintained the bulk of the local players that turned up for the week one camp that ended on Tuesday.

He has handed a debut call up for Green Eagles diver Gregory Sanjase while under-20 starlets Prince Mumba and Muma Mumba are also in the squad.

Micho has already named a 33-member provisional squad that includes 16 foreign based players and 17 locals but has kept the door open for possible late inclusions among the players in the domestic league.

The players will report for camp in Lusaka after the weekend ABSA Cup action.

Foreign based players will only join in the final stages of preparations.

Zambia hosts Algeria on March 25 at National Heroes Stadium before trekking to Zimbabwe for the final Group H encounter four days later.

The Chipolopolo are stuck at the foot of Group H will three points while Botswana is just above them with four points.

Algeria leads the pack on 10 points and already assured of qualification while Zimbabwe lies second on five points.

(FULL PROVISIONAL SQUAD FOR LOCAL PLAYERS)

(GOALKEEPERS)

Allan Chibwe (Green Eagles

Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors)

Gregory Sanjase (Young Green Eagles)

(DEFENDERS)

Benedict Chepeshi, Prosper Chiluya (both Red Arrows), Paul Banda (Lusaka Dynamos), Clement Mulashi Adrian Chama (both Zesco United), Golden Mafwenta (Buildcon), Dominic Chanda (Kabwe Warriors)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Benson Sakala, Spencer Sautu (both Power Dynamos), Henry Besa, Stephen Mutama (both Nkwazi), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Muma Mumba (Young Green Eagles), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos)

(STRIKERS)

Amity Shamende (Green Eagles), Abraham Siankombo, Moses Phiri (Striker), Derrick Bulaya (Lusaka Dynamos), Brian Mwila (Buildcon)

(Credit: FAZ Media)