25 STONE THROWING UPND CADRES NABBED IN KITWE

Kitwe ~ Fri, 21 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Police in Kitwe have apprehended 25 suspected UPND cadres for failing to obey lawful orders and stoning police officers, among other things.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the incident occurred today.

“Today in Kitwe of Copperbelt Province, as the youth day celebrations were on, Police officers who were deployed to provide security spotted two Rosa Buses carrying people clad in the UPND regalia heading to where the ceremony was being held whilst chanting party slogans. Police officers stopped them and advised the occupants not to proceed and they sped off in the direction of Shoprite. Officers followed and advised them to disperse and it was at that point that they charged towards police officers and begun throwing stones at them, in the process, some officers sustained injuries among them one officer who had fallen down,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that police are still investigating the matter.

“Twenty-Five people have been apprehended and police are currently screening those arrested and an update will be given at an appropriate time. Investigations have continued with the aim of apprehending all those that were involved. The Zambia Police will not sit idle and watch lawlessness taking root. The fact that 2021 is the year of elections does not in any way imply that people should abrogate provisions of the law with impunity. Our goal is to preserve the peace currently prevailing in our country and that we shall do,” Mrs Katongo stated.