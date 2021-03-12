4 THUGS ARRESTED IN NAKONDE OVER ATTACKS AT CHETE FM

Nakonde ~ Fri, 12 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Four people have been arrested in connection with assault of some UPND cadres that were attacked by thugs at Chete FM in Nakonde of Muchinga Province on 10th March, 2021.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the incident occurred when some UPND officials were being hosted at the said radio station.

She stated that the suspects are alleged to have assaulted some supporters who were found outside the radio station and paper sprayed them.

The suspects who had fled the scene were apprehended the following day and are in police custody and are yet to appear in court.