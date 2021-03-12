CHIFUBU MP FRANK NG’AMBI SEEKS TO RECONTEST SEAT

Ndola ~ Fri, 12 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Chifubu Constituency Member of Parliament Frank Ng’ambi has expressed interest to re-contest his Parliamentary seat in the August 12 because he is inspired by President Edgar Lungu’s style of leadership.

Mr. Ng’ambi said this when he met the Ndola District Patriotic Front Executive and Constituency structures where he announced to run for the Parliamentary seat for a second term.

He stated that President Lungu remains unmatched and his desire to develop this country should be emulated by all those aspiring for various seats on the PF ticket.

Mr. Ng’ambi noted that the Patriotic Front under President Lungu has performed beyond expectations as far as developmental projects are concerned.

He said despite economic challenges faced, President Lungu has provided leadership which has seen massive infrastructure development in Education, Health, Road network among other key sectors.

Mr. Ng’ambi has warned opposition political parties thinking they will unseat President Lungu that they will be in a rude shock because Zambians are not ready to change the leadership.

He indicated that in an event he is not adopted, he will support whoever will be picked and campaign for the Patriotic Front to ensure victory for President Lungu and the PF candidate in Chifubu.

Meanwhile, Patriotic Front Ndola District Chairperson Benjamin Chitondo has urged all aspirants in the district to be united as they go about their activities.

Mr. Chitondo said the Patriotic Front is a democratic party and will not allow anarchy as people aspire for various positions in the August 12 polls.