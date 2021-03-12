KITWE MAN ACCUSED OF BRUTALLY MURDERING 17-YEAR-OLD GIRLFRIEND AT A LODGE COMMITTED TO THE HIGH COURT

Kitwe ~ Fri, 12 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Kitwe Magistrates Court has committed to the High Court Steve Kashala, the man alleged to have murdered his 17-year-old lover at a named lodge in Kitwe in January this year.

This is in a matter in which Kashala is charged with murder of a 17-year-old he is alleged to have stabbed to death.

When the matter came up for mention in the Kitwe Magistrate Court before Magistrate Chongo Musonda, a State Prosecutor informed the Court that they had received fresh instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to commit the matter to the High Court as it could not be tried in the Magistrates Court.

The Kitwe High Court is now expected to allocate a judge to the matter and allow for commencement of trial.

Kashala is alleged to have stabbed to death the 17-year-old girl believed to be his lover at a named lodge and later attempted to commit suicide.

He was later admitted in the Kitwe Teaching Hospital Intensive Care Unit and was then taken into custody after his recovery.