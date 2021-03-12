ZAFFICO STARTS PURCHASING LEGALLY HARVESTED MUKULA LOGS



Ndola ~ Fri, 12 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation has commenced the purchase of legally harvested Mukula logs countrywide.

Corporation Public Relations Manager Mrs. Irene Chipili, in a statement issued today, said that the corporation is inviting concession licence holders and holders of felling permits for the said logs to contact the timber company for guidance.

Mrs. Chipili adds that the corporation has further been mandated to sell the said logs to entities lawfully engaged in value addition to the Mukula logs within the country as well as exports.

The Zambia Forestry and Forest Industries Corporation is a company listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange whose main business focus is to establish and manage industrial exotic forest plantations and supply quality wood products for local and export markets.