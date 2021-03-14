CHIPATA STUDENT WHO WENT MISSING IN DRUNKEN STATE FOUND DEAD IN LUNKHWAKWA STREAM

Chipata police and fire brigade officers have retrieved a decomposed body of a 23-year-old student of Rockview University who went missing in a drunken state last Sunday.

The body was found floating on Lunkhwakwa stream.

Eastern Province police commissioner Geza Lungu conformed the morning incident in a statement issued yesterday.

“Chipata Central Police Station received a report of suspected DROWNING in which M/David Banda aged 19 of blandina farm, situated along Chizongwe Sec School road Chipata who reported that as he was about to load river sand, near Lunkhwakwa stream, he saw a dead body of a Male person floating in the above mentioned stream. Police were informed and immediately rushed to the said place together with Fire Brigade Officers. Upon arrival there the body of the deceased which was found in a decomposed state was retrieved from the stream,” Mr Lungu stated.

He stated that the deceased was identified as Humble Atanasi.

“Whilst at the scene, M/Steven Phiri a student of Rockview University Chipata idenified the deceased as M/Humble Atanasi aged 23, a third year student of the same University who went missing on Sunday evening 07.03.2021 at about 2200hrs and was last seen in a drunken state. The deceased was positively identified by the clothes he wore. Since the body was in a decomposed state and upon thorough inspection no physical injuries were seen or observed an indication that the deceased could have drowned in the said stream,” Mr Lungu stated.

“The close relative who is an elder brother by the name of Paul Anatasi from Mwinilunga, Northwestern province of Zambia where the deceased hails from who is now in Chipata has been engaged and advised to bury as we await for a Postmertem to be conducted by the State Pathologist so as to establish the cause of death.

The grave in question at Gasi Cemetery has been marked for easy identification during Postmortem,” he stated.