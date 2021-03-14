KAPOMA PREDICTS VICTORY FOR PF



Lusaka ~ Sun, 14 Mar 2021

Political Analyst David Kapoma has predicted victory for the ruling Patriotic Front in the August 12th general elections.

Zambia goes to the polls on August 12, 2021 in what many believe will be one of the tightly contested elections and will be the sixth attempt by opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema of the United Party for National Development to win the presidency.

Speaking on Diamond TV’s Diamond Live, Kapoma said the current crop of opposition political parties is not strong enough to unseat the ruling party as evidenced by their failure to work together ahead of the polls.

He said the opposition alliance (now UPND Alliance) presented an opportunity for the opposition in Zambia to remove the Edgar Lungu led regime but its demise has given the ruling party an upper hand to retain power.

“This election is not about who is handsome, who has more money or people that speak good English, it is about people who have a strategy and clearly the opposition does not have the strategy to win elections “, said Kapoma.

He said the opposition is too divided to win elections and have so much work to do in the remaining five months ahead of the August general elections.

Mr Kapoma said the opposition lack a consistent message that will make Zambians vote for them other than insulting the Patriotic Front government and President Edgar Lungu.

“Accusations of a broken economy is a now a tired message because every Zambian is aware that what is happening is not peculiar to Zambia and how we have found ourselves here”, he said emphasising that most of the economic challenges are caused by the coronavirus pandemic which has slowed down the wheels of the economy.

And Mr Kapoma has urged young people to desist from being used as tools of violence by politicians ahead of the general elections.

He said it is sad that youths continue to be used as objects of violence by politicians who care less about their well being.

Credit: Diamond TV