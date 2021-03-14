OUR TOLERANCE ISN’T A SIGN OF WEAKNESS, IG TELLS POLITICAL PARTIES



Lusaka ~ Sun, 14 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Inspector General of police Kakoma Kanganja says it is disappointing that some members of political parties have taken the restraint and tolerance being exhibited by Police officers for weakness.

In a statement issued today, Mr Kanganja urged political parties to tame their members.

“It is evident that some cadres are daring police officers on duty by engaging in public misconduct and in some instances attacking them and one such instance is what transpired on Friday, 12th March, 2021 on the Copperbelt in Kitwe where some cadres took to the streets and charged towards our police officers and began throwing stones at them resulting in some sustaining injuries. I am reminding political parties and the general public at large that assaulting , resisting or wilfully obstructing police officers in their due execution of duty is a serious criminal offence punishable by law,” he stated.

Mr Kanganja stated that what transpired in Kitwe was a clear indication of schemes aimed at promoting break down in law and order under the guise of politicking and that police will not take such lightly.

“Police officers have a constitutional duty to enforce Laws to safeguard public security and order, therefore, they should be given space to do their job. Thuggery conduct such as the one exhibited by political cadres in Kitwe shall not be tolerated by my command and I want all those that were involved in the fracas to be dealt with accordingly. I further call on officers to remain firm on the ground and ensure that all forms of lawlessness is immediately thwarted by bringing to book all offenders. Police officers are reminded to always carry with them policing equipment which government has procured for them such as long button, handcuffs and teargas canisters whenever they are on duty and should use them when situations demand. Iam advising Political party leaders to tame their members and ensure that they engage in responsible and peaceful politics as stipulated in Article 60 (3) (b) of the Constitution as opposed to the exhibited thuggery behaviour,” he stated.

Mr Kanganja stated that the Zambia Police will not tolerate anyone that would deliberately disregard provisions of the law under the guise of politics and that people should not complain of intimidation when officers react.

He warned that those who would be found wanting would be dealt with firmly within the confines of the law.