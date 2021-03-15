DUAL CITIZENSHIP APPLICATION OVERWHELMING – KAMPYONGO

Government has expressed happiness with the high number of Zambians applying to have their citizenship restored after renunciation.

Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo said the response for dual citizenship has been overwhelming.

He said this in Johannesburg, South Africa, when he met Zambia’s High Commissioner to that country Major General Jackson Miti.

Mr Kampyongo said the implementation of dual citizenship has seen a high number of Zambians having their citizenship restored following new application.

He said the other category applying for Zambian citizenship was that of people born outside the country.

Mr. Kampyongo expressed satisfaction with the effective collaboration among stakeholders in ensuring speedy processing of applications, adding that further guidelines would soon be issued through Zambia’s Missions abroad for ease of reference.

He urged applicants to ensure they provide accurate information as required to avoid delays in their applications.

And Mr. Kampyongo says Zambia is committed to ensuring that legitimate civil registration processes were facilitated.

He said registration and movements of migrants within the SADC member countries would be handled according to the legal framework provided by the regional body as well as individual countries.

He has since called on Zambians living in South Africa to have updated documentations for them to easily access Consular services whenever need arose.

This is according to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Public Relations at the Zambian High Commission in Africa Naomi Nyawali.