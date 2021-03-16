WE’RE GUILTY, PLEAD 28 UPND CADRES AS 2 JUVENILES AWAIT PRESENCE OF SOCIAL WELFARE OFFICERS

Kitwe ~ Tue, 16 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Twenty-Eight suspected UPND cadres have pleaded guilty to conduct likely to cause breach of peace in the Kitwe Magistrates’ court following the fracas which happened on youth day in Kitwe.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata stated that the accused appeared before Magistrate Kampinda Chipamu and Magistrate Malota Phiri today.

“With reference to the fracas that happened in Kitwe on 12th March, 2021 in which 31 people suspected to be UPND Caders were arrested and charged with Conduct Likely to Cause Breach of Peace, all accused persons appeared in two different Courts today. The first group of 15 appeared before Hon. Chipamu in Court 04 where 14 pleaded guilty and the matter has been adjourned to Friday, 19th March 2021 for facts and sentence,” Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the other group of 15 appeared before Magistrate Phiri in Court 03 and 14 pleaded guilty. The matter has also been adjourned to 19th March 2021, while two juveniles did not take plea as they require the presence of Social Welfare Officers.

She stated that all the accused are remanded in custody at Kamfinsa Remand Prison.

Katongo stated that one suspect who was charged with the offence of Malicious Damage to property is likely to appear in court on 18th March, 2021.

She stated that police are still looking for the accomplices of the man who is charged for malicious damage who are currently on the run.