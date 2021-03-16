I’M READY TO HIT THE GROUND RUNNING – SUNDAY CHANDA

Kanchibiya ~ Tue, 16 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

PF media director Sunday Chanda says he is ready to contest the Kanchibiya seat.

Speaking after he filed his application for adoption, Mr Chanda said he had been on the ground and touched all the corners of the constituency.

“I am ready to hit the ground running, I am ready to bring about the much-needed local economic development for Kanchibiya. I am ready to partner with the different stakeholders in the constituency and to drive a locally driven development agenda for the constituency but also to ensure that Kanchibiya begins to make headlines for the right reasons,” he said.