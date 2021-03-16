KALOMO SCHOOL CLOSES OVER REPORTS OF GHOSTS HAUNTING TEACHERS AND PUPILS

Kalomo ~ Tue, 16 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Nakabanga Basic School in Kalomo district of Southern Province has closed following reports of ghosts terrorizing teachers and pupils within the school compound.

Reports indicate that the school situated in chief Siachitema’s chiefdom closed two weeks ago after school management held a consultative meeting with relevant community leaders in the area.

This follows increased absentism by learners while other pupils of the same school sought transfers to near-by schools.

Concerned parents further narrated that the problem has persisted despite the school engaging various clergymen, adding that the traditional leadership together with other concerned stakeholders have resolved to engage a “Prophet” to deal with the issue.