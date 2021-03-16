I HAVE NO POWERS TO RESOLVE CHIEFTAINCY WRANGLES – PRESIDENT LUNGU

Lusaka ~ Tue, 16 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu has said the Constitution of Zambia does not give the Presidency any powers to interfere or resolve traditional succession disputes in any chiefdom.

The Head of State has expressed concern that individuals in some parts of the country have suggested that the Executive wing of Government wants to interfere in successions claims under certain Chiefdoms when his government has high respect for the law, traditions and customs.

He said the government further respects the law guiding succession to the throne of any chieftaincy.

President Lungu has urged those who may have succession claims to desist from dragging the Executive, especially the Presidency, in traditional succession matters as the Constitution does not give powers to the Presidency to interfere or resolve such matters.

He has further advised individuals to use the House of Chiefs judiciously as prescribed by law whenever they have chieftaincy wrangles in their chiefdoms.

President Lungu said where succession matters have been adjudicated upon by the courts of law, there should be no reason for individuals to abuse the processes defined by custom and tradition.

The President has continued to pray for peace and respect for customs and the rule of law as the country heads to the August 12, 2021 General Elections, and as it battles challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.