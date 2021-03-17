I CAN NEVER DEFAME PRESIDENT LUNGU – KAMBWILI



Lusaka ~ Wed, 17 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Embattled National Democratic Congress party president Chishimba Kambwili has told the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court he has never, will never and can never defame President Edgar Lungu.

Opening his defence in a case in which he is charged with defamation of the President, Kambwili denied defaming the President, saying he can never do such a thing.

In this matter, Mr Kambwili is accused of defaming President Lungu after he questioned the Head of State’s association with businessman Harry Valden Findlay.

New Congress party leader Peter Chanda is the complainant in this case.

When the case was called for defence, Mr Kambwili said he could not stand trial as he was unwell.

But magistrate Felix Kaoma ordered him to proceed to give his defence, saying while sickness was inevitable to mortal human beings, history of the case poses the danger of not concluding the matter within expected time especially that the case was being privately prosecuted which was an expensive venture as every adjournment attracted costs.

And in his defence, Mr Kambwili who was led by his lawyer Keith Mweemba, said he was at the moment the president of the opposition National Democratic Party (NDC) and one of his roles as an opposition leader was to provide checks and balances to the government of the day and it was his duty to comment on issues affecting the nation.

He explained that he is a tax payer who has the right to question certain happenings in government because government was run using taxi payers money.

Mr Kambwili narrated that between August 1 and December, 2019, he received various letters of different complaints from the people of Zambia all over the country.

He said one of the letters which caught his attention was over the issue of Valden Findlay relating to drug dealing before the American Court in which he (Findlay) was mentioned.

Mr Kambwili said members of the public asked to make a comment on the relationship between Findlay and the President.

He did not conclude his defence because he insisted that he was unwell and needed an adjournment.

Defence continues on April 16.