CYBER LAW MAY COME INTO FORCE BY FRIDAY, SAYS LUNGU AS CAPT MUWAMBA BEMOANS MORAL DECAY AMONG YOUTHS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 17 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

President Edgar Lungu says he is awaiting the submission of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill by parliament and that he will assent to it once it is presented before him.

“If this bill is submitted today (Wednesday) as I have been intimated to by some colleagues, by Friday, we will have the law in place. And once that happens, we thank God and we hope that those charged with the responsibility of enforcing the cyber security and cyber crime law will do so without fear or favour,” President Lungu said.

He said this when a team from Cyber Hygiene Zambia led its chairperson and founder Captain Solomon Shakele and by Cyber Security goodwill ambassador Captain Thokozile Mwamba paid a courtesy call on him at State House this morning.

President Lungu said the cause of the team was not in vain.

Capt Muwamba, the first female ZAF fighter jet pilot, Capt Shakele and other officials of Cyber Hygiene Zambia walked from Lusaka to Livingstone to raise awareness on the evils of cyberbullying and fake news.

“I am happy to welcome you to State House and I further encourage you that your cause is not in vain. As you very well know, the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill has passed [in parliament]. I am just waiting for the submission of the document and the statute by parliament and as soon as this is done, of course I will sign promptly,” he said.

And President Lungu says he is deeply saddened by the continued cyberbullying in the country which has caused suffering, resulting in the death of some people.

“The same way that people walk freely on the streets, we must feel safe using the internet and its related applications. A lot of goodwill can come out of the cyberspace but we don’t seem to use it properly,” he said.

President Lungu congratulated the team for the successful awareness walk and pledged to support them.

And Captain Mwamba bemoaned the moral decay, especially among the youth while Captain Shakele described the team’s 11-day awareness walk against cyber bullying from Lusaka to Livingstone as successful.

This is contained in a statement issued by special assistant to the President for press and public relations Isaac Chipampe.