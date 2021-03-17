DEMOCRACY AT ITS BEST: KITWE BUSINESSMAN MAKESA KALIFUNGWA TO CHALLENGE LUNGU AT PF CONVENTION

Kitwe ~ Wed, 17 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

As a clear show of democracy in the ruling PF, party member and Kitwe based businessman Makesa Kalifungwa has announced that he will challenge incumbent President Edgar Lungu at their convention next month.

The PF will, from 10th April to 11th April, hold its convention to elect new office bearers. President Lungu is recontesting the party presidency and will likely face 48-year-old Kalifungwa, the proprietor of Golden Beg Emerald Mine in Lufwanyama, in the race.

Mr Kalifungwa, a banker by profession, said he is eligible to contest for presidency as he has been a member of the PF party for over 11 years.

He previously worked for Meridian Bank and Stanbic Bank, and wants to implement pro-poor policies and offer service to the people.

Mr Kalifungwa is scheduled to file in his application on Saturday.