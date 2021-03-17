ECZ REVISES THE ELECTORAL CALENDAR, CLARIFIES G12 CERTIFICATE MATTER

Lusaka ~ Wed, 17 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has revised the electoral calendar ahead of this year’s August 12 general elections to accommodate the provisions of the dissolution of Parliament which has been set for 14th May, 2021.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Kryticous Nshindano said during a briefing in Lusaka today that the nomination period has been revised in line with the said requirements.

Mr Nshindano said the presidential nomination will therefore take place from the 17th to 20th May this year.

He said payment of the nomination fees is set for 1st to 9th May, the Voter Register Certification set for 9th May while the Processing of Supporters will be held from 10th to 15th May.

He said the National Assembly Nominations will be held on 17th May while those of the Mayor and Council Chairpersons will be held on 18th May.

Mr Nshindano said the nominations for Ward Councilors is scheduled for 19th May.

“About two months ago, the Commission shared the election calendar and legal framework with stakeholders who included political parties, Civil Society Organisations, Faith-based Organisations, cooperating partners and indeed you the media,” he said.

“We would like to inform you and the nation that the calendar has since been revised to accommodate the provisions of the dissolution of Parliament which has been set for 14th May 2021. Procedurally, nominations should be held after dissolution of Parliament, therefore, the nomination period has been revised in line with these requirements. The rest of the activity dates remain unchanged.”

On the issue of a grade 12 certificate, the Commission clarified that a General Certificate of Education (GCE) is equivalent to a grade twelve (12) certificate.

“The term ‘grade twelve (12) certificate’ used in Article 70 (1) (d) of the Constitution is synonymous to the term ‘school certificate’ when read with the necessary modification in accordance with section 6 of the Constitution of Zambia Act No. 1 of 2016,” he said.

“The word ‘equivalent’ to a grade twelve (12) certificate as envisaged in Article 70 (1) (d) of the Constitution relates to qualifications that are comparable in value, amount, meaning and functions and are neither inferior nor superior to a school certificate. The qualification may include academic qualifications that have been obtained in other Jurisdictions but which are equivalent to a school certificate in Zambia. A General Certificate of Education (GCE) is equivalent to a grade twelve (12) certificate as envisaged under Article 70 (1) (d) of the Constitution if the number of subjects passed and the grades obtained satisfy the requirements for obtaining a school certificate.”

Mr Nshindano said a tertiary, vocational, craft, trade or apprenticeship certificate is not equivalent to a grade twelve certificate as it is not comparable in value, amount, meaning and functions to a grade twelve (12) certificate.

He said all candidates will be required to have their grade twelve certificates or equivalent validated by the Examination Council of Zambia (ECZ) and the Zambia Qualifications Authority (ZAQA).

“Take note that qualifications from tertiary institutions such as trade certificates, diploma or university degree are not equivalent to a grade twelve (12) certificate and therefore will not be separately be accepted without a grade twelve (12) certificate. Aspiring candidates should ensure that they obtain supporting letters from institutions validating their certificates, which should be presented together with the nomination papers and verified certificates on the Nomination Day,” he said.

On the issue of delimitation, Mr Nshindano has disclosed that the Commission has increased the number of wards from 1,624 to 1,853 and polling districts from 7,700 to 8,999.