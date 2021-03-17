IBA CONGRATULATES PHOENIX FM ON 25 YEARS OF BROADCASTING

Lusaka ~ Wed, 17 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General Ms Josephine Mapoma says Radio Phoenix’s programmes such as Let the People Talk has provided a platform for the furtherance of freedom of speech and expression, thus contributing to Zambia’s Democracy.

IBA Director-General Josephine Mapoma said this in a statement issued on Phoenix FM Zambia’s 25 years of broadcasting.

“Independent Broadcasting Authority wishes to congratulate Phoenix FM Zambia as they celebrate twenty-five years of broadcasting. Phoenix FM’s years of service as Zambia’s first commercial private radio station are noteworthy and are a delight to the Authority. Licensed in 1996, Phoenix FM inspired a good number of men and women that are now station owners or work in the broadcasting sector,” she stated.

Ms Mapoma noted that the station’s programmes such as ‘Let the People Talk’, have provided a platform for the furtherance of freedom of speech and expression thus contributing to Zambia’s Democracy.

“In addition, the ‘Local Rhythms Countdown’ has helped promote Zambia’s music industry.

The Authority wishes to commend the Station for its hard work and for labouring to inform, educate and entertain the communities in which it serves.

IBA further commends the Station for being professional and urges it to continue doing so,” Ms Mapoma stated.