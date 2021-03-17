A LEARNED, INFORMED, SOPHISTICATED LIFE



By Given Chansa

When I was young growing up on the Copperbelt, I observed three different people in society.

1.0 The poor & struggling.

2.0 Very rich uneducated (ill informed).

3.0 Educated & Professional (learned).

I found nothing inspiring in either being poor or being a rich fool.

I could never understand the point of having money while carrying on so ignorantly on so many aspects of human life that actually mattered.

I never understood what the point of being rich was if not to live a sophisticated life.

It dawned on me that sophistication was not to be found in acquisition of more material wealth or ostentatious display of wealth – in fact that was the opposite of sophistication.

We see this in rich political cadres, in pretentious social media celebrities and street boys – they may have all the material wealth on display and yet not a scintilla of sophistication in sight.

And in my younger days, a number of folks on the Copperbelt chose to quit school and become “Kagems”.

The Kagems were folks who would acquire almost instant wealth by going to mine for emeralds in and around the Kagem mines. They would wear fancy clothes, drive around in fast cars flashing their wealth, build houses and had girls running after them. Some would rock up at our schools and laugh at us – like look at me, you are still chasing school which won’t even give you a job – it was of course tempting especially being young and naive.

But that life simply wasn’t and still isn’t sophisticated enough for me.

Sophistication is the capacity to know when to act and when not to, when to speak and when to remain silent, what to do and when and how much of it – doing just enough (less when less is required, more when more is required and nothing when nothing is required).

The capacity to take in vast amount of information, to process that information, assimilate that information, comprehend the essence of that information and make an informed choice – one that is measured, sound and steeped in tried and tested logical thought process.

Sophistication is having the discipline for self control and self minimisation, having the capacity and the self awareness to observe, to listen and be willing to be guided by new evidence or information, to be willing to consult and accept the advice of authorities and subject matter experts and to know once’s place in the greater lay of nature and humanity and to come to terms with the simple fact that one does not know everything and can’t possibly be the source of all wisdom – not withstanding one’s own demonstrable abilities and notable achievements.

I observed that while the poor appeared obsessed with scrounging about and busied themselves with the struggle for just the basics of life and their lives appeared separate and removed from the rich fools, they and the rich fools appear to have one thing in common- they both lived a life lacking in sophistication.

I thus decided I will pursue a learned life, an educated professional life and acquire knowledge and expertise.

And from the very early days, I knew I wanted to travel the world and expand my knowledge and horizon.

I wanted to see what lay beyond my compound, my town, my province, my nation and my continent. I knew that my own world, though small, was affected by so much that was foreign to us and I wanted to follow where that came from and grasp the cultural meaning of it all.

I wanted to elevate my own self consciousness so I can grasp the finer things in life, so I can understand what sometimes can appear like life’s mysteries and that when I do so and that by knowing more I can eliminate fear, I can master the human basic instincts and live a life driven by knowledge and expertise and not by ignorance, fear and basic instincts.

When you have had a good education, when you are well read, learned, travelled, highly and culturally exposed – you live a life and exists in a space that both the poor and the rich fool seek but are completely clueless on how to attain.

Education is not about getting a job or being rich. It is about escaping a life that is driven by the drivel, by basic human instincts (often the unsavoury aspects of it), a life that is driven by fear, superstition and ignorance.

It is about living an informed life, a sophisticated life.

It is no wonder Solomon sought knowledge and wisdom over riches.

_”A wise man will hear and increase in learning, And a man of understanding will acquire wise counsel.”_, Proverbs 1:5

And The LORD was happy that Solomon asked for wisdom. So God said to him, “You did not ask for long life and riches for yourself. You did not ask for the death of your enemies. You asked for the wisdom to listen and make the right decisions. So I will give you what you asked for. I will make you wise and intelligent. I will make you wiser than anyone who ever lived or ever will live. And I will also give you what you did not ask for. You will have riches and honor all your life. There will be no other king in the world as great as you. And I will give you a long life if you follow me and obey my laws and commands as your father David did.” 1 Kings 3:10-15 ERV

