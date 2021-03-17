ONE-MONTH-OLD BABY STOLEN AT NAKADOLI MARKET

Kitwe ~ Wed, 17 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

A one month old baby has been stolen at Kitwe’s Nakadoli market, Copperbelt Police Commissioner Elias Chushi has confirmed and said the baby was stolen from a marketeer.

Mr Chushi said this happened on Monday around 12:00 hours when Precious Kapembwa, 18, a marketeer and mother of the baby, was selling her farm produce.

According to police, an unknown person came on Precious’ stand and disguised herself as a marketer.

“Precious Kapembwa 18, a marketeer of Chati Farms in Kalulushi, was at Nakadoli market selling her farm produce. Whilst nursing her baby, she had a friendly interaction with an unknown woman who disguised herself as a marketeer. After a long chat, the suspect deceived Precious to leave the baby in her custody and run an errand to check the current price for tomatoes on her behalf,” Mr Chushi said.

“As she ploughed through a crowd of people at the market, the suspect walked away with the baby to an unknown place. When the mother returned, the woman and the baby had disappeared. Police are pursuing the suspect.”