ZAMBIA RECORDS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN COVID-19 CASES AND DEATHS

Lusaka ~ Wed, 17 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Government is elated with the recorded significant drop in new COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Health Minister Dr Jonas Chanda has said government is encouraged by the significant drop in new COVID-19 cases.

Speaking during the routine briefing on Tuesday, Dr Chanda attributed low records to measures that government has put in place to contain the spread of the virus.

He has also announced that government, through his ministry, has procured 237,000 rapid diagnostic test kits and that about 450,000 more kits are being awaited.

He said the test kits will be taken to all regional hubs in a bid to enhance accountability and transparency.

Dr Chanda further warned against pilferage of medical supplies among staff adding that any such acts will attract punitive action.

Meanwhile, the Minister said government is on high alert to avert the possible third wave as the country heads into the cold weather season.

Yesterday, 290 new corona virus cases were recorded in 24 hours out of the 4,280 tests conducted and three deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 262 cases out of 4,893 tests done and three deaths were recorded.