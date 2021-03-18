TO ERROR IS HUMAN, TO FORGIVE IS DIVINE, SAYS CK

Lusaka ~ Thur, 18 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Embattled National Democratic Congress party president Chishimba Kambwili has unreservedly apologised to President Edgar Lungu for calling him a drug dealer, saying to error is human and to forgive is divine.

His apology is in connection with a matter where he is accused of defaming President Lungu after he accused the Head of State and businessman Valden Findlay of drug dealing.

Dr Kambwili said during a briefing in Luanshya today that he based his allegation on unsolicited complaints which came to his office from some sections of society.

The opposition leader said he would have apologized to the affected individuals away from the media but stated that he had to use the same mode of communication he used in the first place when he alleged that the Head of State and Mr Findlay were involved in drug dealing.

“In August 2019, my office was bombarded with unsolicited complaints and at that time, I thought it was only right that I bring this information to the general public. I have however realized that I should have cared enough to engage the people involved to verify the raw information that came to my attention,” he said.

“Having said this, I want to unreservedly apologize to the President of the Republic of Zambia Edgar Lungu that he is a drug dealer as insinuated by some sections of the media. At no time did I verify information.”

He said it was only right for the people involved to flip a new page as a sign of brotherly love and genuine reconciliation.

Dr Kambwili further quoted one of Ephraim Mutalange’s songs which says “limo limo ndanaka, ndimuntu fye”, adding that to error is human and to forgive is divine.