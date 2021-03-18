LUBINDA SUES LUSAKA CITY COUNCIL OVER FATHER OF THE CITY STATUS

Lusaka ~ Thur, 18 Mar 2021

By Brightwell Chabusha

Justice minister Given Lubinda has applied for leave to commence judicial review against Lusaka City Council’s decision not to confer him with the status of Alderman (father of the city).

According to documents filed in the Lusaka High Court, Lubinda, who is also Kabwata PF member of parliament, stated that the Lusaka City Council (LCC) on May 5, 2016 passed resolution number

C/137/05/16 to bestow him the status of Alderman but has ignored to do so despite numerous reminders.

“That I verily believe the decision by the Lusaka City Council not to implement the resolution is without sufficient cause or justification,” he stated.

Mr Lubinda further stated that during the period that LCC has not implemented the resolution, he has suffered loss of income from sitting allowance and discounted ground rates and would contend that he is entitled to the claim of damages within this application.